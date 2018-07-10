Transfer scramble for Pompey’s Conor Chaplin

Coventry City face competition in their pursuit of Conor Chaplin.

The Sky Blues have now had two bids turned down for Pompey’s striker as they edge towards an acceptable figure.

Conor Chaplin is now interesting other clubs.

However, The News understands there are now multiple clubs to rival Mark Robins in the race for the striker’s signature.

The unnamed clubs have been alerted to Chaplin’s availability after news of Coventry’s interest materialised into the public domain.

It ensures there are now other offers on the table for Pompey to consider as demand ramps up.

Regardless, the Blues insist they are in no hurry to sell the 21-year-old, who has netted three times in two friendlies during pre-season – and would require replacing.

