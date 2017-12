Sandro Samedo remains on trial with Pompey.

The 20-year-old has been with the club since the start of November, as he aims to impress Kenny Jackett.

The Portuguese winger made 46 appearances for Leyton Orient last season, scoring four goals, before turning down a new contract as they fell out of the Football League.

Jackett said: ‘Samedo is still here and will working his way through up to the January window.’