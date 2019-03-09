‘Troubled down channels… colussus once again… chased everything’ – Neil Allen’s Portsmouth match ratings

Check out Neil Allen’s match ratings from today’s Pompey defeat at the hands of Charlton.

Ronan Curtis cancelled out Joe Aribo’s opener, before Lyle Taylor scored a second-half winner at The Valley.

Cant be faulted - 7

Solid enough - 6

Troubled down channels at times - 6

Colossus once again - 8

Defended okay - 6

(replaced by Donohue 61 mins): Below par - 5

Posed a constant threat - 7

(replaced by Pitman 76 mins): Tried to get things going - 6

Never stopped driving forward - 8

(replaced by Vaughan 61 mins): Couldnt get involved - 5

