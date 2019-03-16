Two penalties from Read helps inspire Portsmouth Academy to victory over Exeter

Have your say

TWO Freddie Read penalties helped earned Pompey Academy their first Merit League One victory with a 3-0 defeat of Exeter City today.

Eoin Teggart was also on target as the Blues battled through blustery conditions at their Roko training base.

Mark Kelly’s troops started the game on the front foot, with Oscar Johnston having a shot cleared off the line in the fourth minute following tenacious work from James Whiting.

Six minutes later, Read’s powerful shot was kept out well by the Grecians keeper for a corner.

Teggart took the set-piece, which got caught in the air by the wind and found the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Whiting should have doubled Pompey’s lead in the 17th minute but blazed a close-range shot well over the crossbar.

But the hosts did add a second 10 minutes before half-time.

Teggart went on a jinking run and was hacked down inside the area, with the referee immediately pointing to the penalty spot.

Read stepped up and emphatically found the top corner.

Exeter had the advantage of the wind behind them in the second period – but failed to make it count.

They wanted a spot-kick in the 61st minute when Joe Belsten went to ground following a coming together with Teggart but the referee was having none of it.

And the Northern Ireland under-17 international played a key role in winning his side a second penalty.

From Joe Hancott's punt forward, Teggart put a defender under pressure and caused him to handle the ball inside the area.

Read again took responsibility and fired another effort home to wrap up the deserved win.

Pompey: Pitman, Kavanagh, Robb, Mnoga (Bruce 60), Hancott, Bridgman (Bell 70), Read, Johnston, Whiting, Teggart, Stanley.