Uncertainty surrounding date Portsmouth travel to promotion rivals Luton 

Have your say

Tickets for Pompey’s League One promotion clash at Luton have been earmarked to go on sale tomorrow (9am).

But there is a chance the fixture will be rescheduled for a different date.

Jamal Lowe in action at Luton last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s table-toppers travel to the second-place Hatters on Tuesday, January 29 (7.45pm).

As it stands, season-ticket holders and former shareholders can purchase tickets tomorrow morning, with only one per person allowed.

Subject to availability, they will then be placed on general sale on Thursday, January 17 (9am).

Pompey have been allocated 1,000 tickets in the Oak Road Stand at Kenilworth Road.

However, Luton face Sheffield Wednesday in a FA Cup third-round replay tonight.

They’re battling for the right to face Chelsea in the fourth round, with that game due to take place on Sunday, January 27 (6pm).

Should the Hatters defeat Wednesday, the Blues’ trip to the Hatters will be postponed until the two clubs decide on a later date.

And tickets will not be on sale until that is confirmed.