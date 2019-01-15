Snubbed by successive managers of struggling Shrewsbury – yet coveted by League One’s top-two clubs.

The paradox isn’t lost on Fratton Park newcomer Bryn Morris, as he chases promotion to the Championship.

Bryn Morris is seeking to make a Pompey impact following his Shrewsbury switch

While Pompey and promotion rivals Luton fronted the chase for the ball-playing midfielder, he had long been surplus to requirements at the 18th-placed Shrews.

Last summer, new manager John Askey packed off Morris on loan to Wycombe after signing a raft of fresh faces for the midfield area.

Then, upon his scheduled return earlier this month, the latest incumbent of the New Meadow hot-seat, Sam Ricketts, also opted for a parting, this time permanently.

The handling of the popular Morris has puzzled many Shrewsbury supporters – now he’s a Pompey player.

Morris said: ‘Everyone has their opinions, haven’t they.

‘The manager (Ricketts) said to me before I left “I wish we had the players that could play your style, but we don’t. We have to play a different way and it’s not going to suit you”.

‘That’s fair enough, every manager has their own ways, so it created a good opportunity for me to come here.

‘He also said: “Look, you’ve got the top-two clubs in the league after you” – so there are also positives for me!

‘I guess people probably see me as a ball player but when I first went to Shrewsbury we were in a relegation battle and I featured a lot in keeping the club up.

‘I don’t know too many teams fighting relegation that play football, but I have that other side to my game as well.

‘In the summer, John Askey, brought heavily in midfield, he wanted his own players.

‘I genuinely believe I would have worked my way into the team, but I think you’re always up against it if a manager initially says you are not in his plans.’

Morris instead featured 21 times for Wycombe on loan.

And it’s a period he credits as ideal preparation for a Pompey fresh start.

He added: ‘Gareth Ainsworth showed a lot of faith in me, it kicked me on in my career.

‘I cannot speak highly enough of him. He’s a really good man-manager and what I like about him most is he is a genuine person.

‘Now I’m at Pompey – and available straight away.’