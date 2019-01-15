Snubbed by successive managers of struggling Shrewsbury – yet coveted by League One’s top-two clubs.
The paradox isn’t lost on Fratton Park newcomer Bryn Morris, as he chases promotion to the Championship.
While Pompey and promotion rivals Luton fronted the chase for the ball-playing midfielder, he had long been surplus to requirements at the 18th-placed Shrews.
Last summer, new manager John Askey packed off Morris on loan to Wycombe after signing a raft of fresh faces for the midfield area.
Then, upon his scheduled return earlier this month, the latest incumbent of the New Meadow hot-seat, Sam Ricketts, also opted for a parting, this time permanently.
The handling of the popular Morris has puzzled many Shrewsbury supporters – now he’s a Pompey player.
Morris said: ‘Everyone has their opinions, haven’t they.
‘The manager (Ricketts) said to me before I left “I wish we had the players that could play your style, but we don’t. We have to play a different way and it’s not going to suit you”.
‘That’s fair enough, every manager has their own ways, so it created a good opportunity for me to come here.
‘He also said: “Look, you’ve got the top-two clubs in the league after you” – so there are also positives for me!
‘I guess people probably see me as a ball player but when I first went to Shrewsbury we were in a relegation battle and I featured a lot in keeping the club up.
‘I don’t know too many teams fighting relegation that play football, but I have that other side to my game as well.
‘In the summer, John Askey, brought heavily in midfield, he wanted his own players.
‘I genuinely believe I would have worked my way into the team, but I think you’re always up against it if a manager initially says you are not in his plans.’
Morris instead featured 21 times for Wycombe on loan.
And it’s a period he credits as ideal preparation for a Pompey fresh start.
He added: ‘Gareth Ainsworth showed a lot of faith in me, it kicked me on in my career.
‘I cannot speak highly enough of him. He’s a really good man-manager and what I like about him most is he is a genuine person.
‘Now I’m at Pompey –and available straight away.’