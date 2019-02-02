James Vaughan has insisted he hasn’t joined Pompey to be a bit-part player.

The striker completed a loan move to Fratton Park from Wigan on transfer deadline day.

James Vaughan. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

Vaughan departed the DW Stadium after slipping further down the pecking order following the arrival of Leon Clarke from Sheffield United.

He scored three goals in 20 appearances during the first half of the season, although only six were starts.

Pompey represents the 10th club of Vaughan’s career, having also lined up for the likes of Crystal Palace, Derby, Huddersfield and Norwich.

However, the front man admitted he’s moved around so much because he won’t settle for being a substitute.

And while he faces tough competition at Fratton Park, with Oli Hawkins, Brett Pitman and fellow new-boy Omar Bogle also vying for a lone striking role in manager Kenny’s Jackett preferred 4-2-3-1 formation – Vaughan is gunning for a regular starting spot.

He said: ‘There have been times when I have done well and times when I have not played as much as I wanted to.

‘I'm a person who likes to play games, I am not happy to just sit and relax and get paid, I want to be in the team.

‘That is probably why I have moved more than I need to.

‘I could have stayed at Wigan and probably not played much but I am still quite driven.

I want to play in front of my kids and score some goals.

‘Everyone’s different, but for me I want my kids to see me do well hopefully.

‘Wigan weren’t desperate for me to go, to be honest. It was a conversation I had with the manager and he said “I will let you out if you want to play games”.

‘I’ve had some good moves and enjoyed myself but I just want to focus on this opportunity.

‘I’m hard working, hold the ball up and get some goals, that is the main aim for me.

‘Firstly, I want to get into the team and nick a few goals and play well.’

Vaughan also hasn’t ruled out featuring in the number 10 role for the Blues.

He added: ‘I’ve had a few games this season but it’s a case of getting to know the team and hopefully I can hit the ground running and get goals straight away.

‘I will give my all very single week – I have always in my career, put myself on the line and score some goals.

‘I’ll see what the manager wants. I’m pretty open to anything really.

‘I’ll just do what they want. I will work hard to get into the team and will do what is asked.’