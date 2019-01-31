James Vaughan has arrived at Pompey for promotion.

The striker completed a deadline-day loan switch to Fratton Park from Wigan for the remainder of the season.

Vaughan further strengthens the Blues’ attacking options in their push for the Championship.

The 30-year-old helped the Latics to earn promotion from League One last season.

The ex-Everton forward slipped down the pecking order at the DW Stadium, though, following the arrival of Leon Clarke from Sheffield United.

Vaughan had opportunities to move elsewhere and was linked to Oxford United and Bolton.

However, Pompey was the club he wanted to join – and has now set his sights on promotion.

Vaughan said: ‘The move happened very quickly.

‘There were a few murmurs about it a few weeks back but it got shut down pretty quickly. I thought it was done.

‘And then yesterday I got the call saying it was back on.

‘There were a few clubs interested, but in football it’s never done until it’s done. This is the move that I wanted.

‘It was just a case of they seemed to want to get somebody else in and have a few strikers there already.

‘None of us want to be sat on the bench not playing. I have a good relationship with the manager who said there’s a chance for you to go and play some games.

‘I’m here purely to help the team get promoted. It’s a club I feel deserves to be higher and hopefully I can get them promoted.’

Vaughan’s contract at Wigan expires in June.

And he believes a prosperous loan spell at Pompey could transpire into a permanent deal.

Vaughan added: ‘I’m of contract at the end of the season, so I spoke to the manager.

‘We’ll both do what we need and then look to the future and see what is at the end of it.

‘I’m here to do what I can do and will work my hardest and if we can get something sorted out then it’ll be great for all parties.’