Verdict: Christian Burgess has shown great character with strong Portsmouth performances

Christian Burgess was given a great reception from all around Fratton Park on Saturday after another strong display in the heart of the defence.

His recent form is all the more impressive when you look at the situation he was faced with after coming back into the side.

No doubt his fantastic strength of character has allowed him to reach that high level when others may have struggled with the pressure.

That’s the verdict of The News sports writer Jordan Cross who was impressed with Burgess again on Saturday against Barnsley.

He said: ‘Given the focus that’s been on Christian with him replacing Jack Whatmough, who has done so well, and the Doncaster mistake and the social media stuff, his level of performance since then has said everything about his character.

‘Christian has probably been as good as anyone in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI in recent games.

‘The weekend was the pick of it for Christian.

‘Now the shirt is his as Kenny says and he is making the most of it.’

Burgess took the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award as well from the Barnsley game and this was met with a huge roar of approval from the Fratton faithful.

The reception showed how highly the fans value the centre-back.

Cross added: ‘It was a lovely moment on Saturday when the sponsors’ man of the match was announced and it was a rousing reception for Christian, as big as any I can remember for some time.

‘A nice touch. Wholehearted agreement from everyone around Fratton. A lovely reception.’