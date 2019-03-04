Have your say

Pompey are returning to their powerful early-season form.

That was evident as they served up one of their strongest displays of the season against Bradford.

Pompey delivered one of their best displays of the season against Bradford. Photo by Joe Pepler.

That's the verdict of chief sports writer Neil Allen after Saturday's 5-1 dismantling of the Bantams.

Kenny Jackett's side ended their eight-game winless run in the league against the strugglers.

And in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Allen could see signs the Blues were returning to their table-topping best.

Allen said: 'It's the most they've scored at home in a game since the title-winning match of May 2017.

'And it was one of the best performances of the season, home and away.

'I know Bradford were awful, one of the worst defensive performances I've seen in many years, but Pompey were superb.

'It was back to the Pompey of old earlier in the season.

'It doesn't happen often scoring five at home if you look at the record books.

'It could've been more, too, Pompey were rampant with so many fantastic performances. We're all very happy at the moment!'