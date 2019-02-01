Pompey are well equipped to continue their pursuit of automatic promotion from League One

That’s the verdict of News sports writer Will Rooney following the close of the transfer window.

New Pompey striker James Vaughan Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

The Blues were busy throughout January, with 11 players involved in moves.

Five of those were departures, with loanees Joe Mason (Wolves), Ben Thompson (Millwall), Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) returning to their parent clubs and Danny Rose (Swindon) leaving on a free transfer.

Coming the other way, though, were six new arrivals.

The early purchases of Andy Cannon (Rochdale) and Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury) were followed by loans moves for Omar Bogle (Cardiff), Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley), James Vaughan (Wigan) and Viv Soloman-Otabor (Birmingham).

The four temporary additions all arrived in the final week of the window and provide some much-needed strength to Pompey’s attacking options.

And speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Rooney – who enthused about the late arrival of Otabor – believes the recruitment process undertaken by Kenny Jackett & Co leave the Blues in a good position to continue their bid to reach the Championship.

'Six in, five out, it looks like a decent transfer window for Pompey,’ said Rooney.

'Obviously, the late signing of Viv Soloman-Otabor looks a real, real good signing.

'Looking at it, I thought Pompey looked a winger shy, just because they are so important to the way Kenny Jackett plays.

'As I've said before, you don't want to leave yourself short down the flanks, and to get someone of Otabor's ilk as well, I think it's a quality signing.

'Looking at the January transfer business, it (the squad) looks strong than what they began the month with.

'Okay, they've lost Ben Thompson and Andre Green as well is a big loss. But looking at what they brought in, they look well stocked to carry on this promotion push.’

Rooney added Pompey had the fire-power at their disposal to strike fear into opposition defences.

The January departures of Wheeler, Green and Mason – plus an injury to Oli Hawkins – had left the Blues short of attacking options.

But now he thinks the squad has a number of top-quality marksmen to give Jackett a selection headache.

'They've got four top-quality strikers now,’ Rooney added.

'Hawkins has been superb the first half of the season, Pitman, albeit he's struggled to adapt to Kenny Jackett's style, but maybe he's got the players who can play around him a little bit more and suit his style a little bit more.

‘Then you've got Omar Bogle, who certainly impressed against Luton, and James Vaughan, who has scored goals at this level - I think he scored 24 for Bury a couple of years ago.

'So four really good marksmen and then you've got the men in behind, the likes of Otabor, Lloyd Isgrove, who Jackett seems to be a big fan off, the way he talks about him.

'How close he'll be to the team remains to be seen, but things are looking positive for Pompey and it's positive news all round.’