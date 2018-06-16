VIDEO: Former Pompey captain Paul Merson gives his thoughts on England's World Cup chances

Have your say

Paul Merson was back in the city yesterday.

The former Pompey captain was at mobile phone network Three's store, in Commercial Road, to take part in the company's WallBall challenge.

Paul Merson outside the rebranded Three store in Commercial Road. Picture: Three

It entailed customers flicking a footballl against a wall as many times as possible while keeping it off the ground.

The challenge will visit Three shops across the country.

The winner has the chance to watch the World Cup final in a pub with the likes of Merson, Ray Parlour and John Barnes.

During the event, Merson - who skippered Harry Redknapp's side to the Division One title in 2003 - spoke about England's World Cup chances in Russia and his own experiences at France '98.

Watch the video above to hear what he had to say...