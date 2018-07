Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett gives his verdict on Pompey’s 3-2 pre-season defeat at Stevenage.

Two second-half goals from Andronicos Georgiou handed Boro the victory.

Gareth Evans, right, handed Pompey the lead Picture: Joe Pepler

He struck twice after Gareth Evans' first-half finish was cancelled out by Ben Kennedy.

Conor Chaplin, who finds his future subject of continued speculation, tucked away a late consolation.