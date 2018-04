Have your say

Pompey head to Bury on Saturday for their final away game of the season.

At present, more than 1,500 Blues tickets have been sold for the League One game at Gigg Lane.

Pompey fans will travel en masse to Bury this weekend

And that means more than 38,000 Pompey fans will have followed their club on the road this season.

Here's a few other stats from this season's campaign, which exceeds last season's total of 35,602 away followers.