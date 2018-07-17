Video: Why Pompey are keen on Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa

Pompey’s interest in Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa has been well documented in recent days.

And from this Youtube video of 22 of his 25 goals for the League Two outfit last season, it’s easy to see why Kenny Jackett has identified the Robins front man is his No1 attacking target.

The Blues have had numerous bids for the 24-year-old turned down, as first revealed by The News on Saturday.

And Jackett’s pursuit of the player suffered a further setback yesterday when League One rivals Sunderland entered the race, which also includes Peterborough.

It was reported that the Black Cats had tabled a seven-figure offer for Eisa, despite also upping their bid to sign Bradford forward Charlie Wyke.

It’s a move that has put Sunderland boss Jack Ross in the driving seat for Eisa’s signature.

Yet Pompey still retain hope of striking deal.

It will be interesting to see how events unfold.

In the meantime, though, Pompey fans can indulge themselves in footage of the Sudanese front man’s eye for goal from last terms and see for themselves what all the fuss is about.

