Villa loanee Green insists he’s staying put at Portsmouth

Andre Green has pledged to fulfil his Pompey loan – but wants rid of the super-sub tag.

The winger grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Kenny Jackett’s men pulled off an FA Cup shock at Championship Norwich on Saturday.

It represented Green’s third goal from the bench for the Blues during a loan spell which has largely seen him unable to break into the starting XI.

The Villa player admitted his frustration at the ongoing lack of game time during his season-long stay.

But Green insists he has no intention of seeking a Villa Park return this month in order to explore regular football elsewhere.

Green said: ‘I don’t want to be known as a super-sub, I just have to try to get into the team.

‘But a goal’s a goal and I'm getting onto the pitch, all I can do is keep scoring and see where it takes me.

‘I’m happy with my ratio of five in 10 matches, hopefully I’ll get a few more minutes and a few more goals, it’s all about game time now.

‘I’ll be happy to stay (until the end of the season), it’s a great club and there are great opportunities for me to learn.

‘For me, it’s my first loan so I will be happy to stay.

‘Obviously it’s frustrating as I was playing for Villa before I came, so it is frustrating, but it is what it is.

‘The team is doing well in the league so I can only watch and take my chances and hopefully get more minutes as the season goes on.

‘Jamal and Ronan are doing well, they are stand-out players in this team, and you know they can’t be taken out.

‘On Saturday I came on as the number 10, so I need to try to take that opportunity.’

Green had arrived as a 67th-minute substitute for Gareth Evans in Saturday evening’s encounter.

Coincidentally, the 20-year-old’s maiden goal came against the Canaries, arriving in August 2017 while on Villa duty.

He now totals five in 10 games for Pompey during a stay which has also been hampered by injury.

And he believes he has still to show the Fratton faithful what he is capable of.

He added: ‘That goal was up there with one of the best I have scored, due to the circumstances.

‘I want to show the management what I can do – and I know what I’m capable of.

‘I like scoring goals and getting in behind people, I want to prove to the fans this is what I can do.

‘I have done it in little bits and pieces here and there, but I need to more game time to show exactly what I’m about.’