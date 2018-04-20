Vote for your Pompey player of the season

Have your say

Pompey are chasing promotion into the Championship.

Now it’s time to recognise the achievements of those individuals who have made the play-off charge possible.

Kenny Jackett’s side have had a brilliant season on their return to League One after spending four campaigns in the Football League’s basement division.

Although many of last year’s League Two title winners have departed, the new-look squad has gelled well and delivered a top-six push.

And there have been some outstanding success stories during the season.

Voting for The News/Sports Mail player of the season is now under way – and we’d like your contribution.

Ever since Peter Mellor became the first to claim the crown for the 1978-79 campaign, fans have decided who should be the recipient of the prestigious award.

The past 39 years have seen recognition for the likes of Mark Hateley, Neil Webb, Guy Whittingham, Kit Symons, Lee Bradbury, Glen Johnson, Jamie O’Hara and Jed Wallace.

Alan Knight scooped it on three occasions, with other multiple winners being Noel Blake, David James and Steve Claridge (all twice).

It was Enda Stevens who clinched the trophy last season for his marauding performances down the left flank which saw him finish with 11 assists.

Now at Sheffield United, Stevens is unable to defend his crown so there will be a new name etched into the silverware.

Brett Pitman has spearheaded Pompey’s play-off charge.

His arrival from Ipswich Town last summer was regarded a major coup at the time and that’s proved to be the case.

To date, the Blues skipper has netted 23 goals in all competitions and is League One’s second top goalscorer.

Along with Pitman, others who can expect to feature in the vote are Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe.

The first two have been instrumental in delivering 13 clean sheets this term.

Clarke’s hurtling progress has continued and he’s attracted admiring glances from the likes of Watford, Brighton, Wolves and most recently Bristol City.

Thompson’s tough-tackling and whole-hearted commitment has won him plenty of plaudits among the Fratton faithful.

Meanwhile, Lowe has enjoyed a remarkble first full season at Pompey.

The former non-league talent has been one of Jackett’s main attacking threats.

He has netted eight league goals and is the Blues’ chief assist maker with seven.

Dion Donohue has also developed into a key member of the squad.

After a tough start to his Fratton Park career, his one-to-one training sessions with assistant boss Joe Gallen have paid dividends, while he’s created four league goals.

Elsewhere, Ben Close has gone from strength to strength, while Gareth Evans has displayed a brilliant attitude to battle back from being on the periphery at the start of the campaign.

Yet it is entirely down to the Fratton faithful to crown the player of the season.

Email your choice to sport@thenews.co.uk before midday on Thursday, May 3.

The trophy will be presented on the pitch before the final match against Peterborough.