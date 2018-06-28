Walkes makes Pompey return

Kenny Jackett has revealed what lies ahead in Pompey's pursuit of Anton Walkes.

The Blues remain keen on landing the versatile talent from Spurs, after a strong loan spell at Fratton Park last term.

Pompey's Anton Walkes

Walkes reported for training at the club's Roko training base along with the rest of the first-team squad this week.

But the 21-year-old will return to his parent club next week, as Pompey fly to Ireland to continue their pre-season work.

Walkes remains a Spurs player and will be wanted there, with a number of the Premier League outfit's squad still on World Cup duty.

Jackett outlined the idea has been for the former Atlanta United man to build his recovery from the hamstring injury, suffered at Rochdale in April, with the Blues.

He told of how he still remains keen on the player and believes Walkes is now over the problem which prematurely ended his campaign.

Jackett said: 'Spurs train next week and he's going in there next week.

'He is a player we like, but at present Spurs are letting him be here and finish the last bits of his rehab.

'He's fit really, though, and just building into next week. Then he goes back. Not all of them will start there with the World Cup.'

It remains unclear what any timescale would be for Walkes to complete his anticipated permanent move to Pompey.

Spurs begin their pre-season programme in America against Roma on July 25, just 10 days after the World Cup finishes.

Any involvement there would severely limit his pre-season participation with the Blues.

Pompey’s first pre-season game is against Cork next Monday – with their final warm-up against FC Utrecht on July 28.

Jackett knows what an asset Walkes would be to his options.

He added: 'We'll see what happens. He was a good player last season and we missed him at the end when he went out of it.

'At present he's a Spurs player and he'll have to see what happens with that one.

'For him, we wanted to make sure he didn't have some time off and then go and pull that hamstring when he goes back. That's really important it doesn't happen.'