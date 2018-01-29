Walkes ‘over the moon’ after completing Pompey loan move

Pompey have completed the signing of Anton Walkes from Spurs.
The versatile player has arrived on loan until the end of the season to bolster the Blues’ squad.
Primarily a right-back, the 20-year-old can also operate in midfield.
Walkes last month returned from spending a season with MLS side Atlanta United, making 20 appearances and scoring twice.
His only Spurs appearance so far arrived as a substitute in a 5-0 EFL Cup victory over Gillingham in September 2016.
And Walkes is relishing his Fratton Park opportunity.
He told The News: ‘I’m over the moon, it’s a great experience for me, I’m looking forward to upcoming games and being involved.
‘The move happened very quickly. I knew at the back end of last week that things were kind of developing, then I got a call over the weekend saying if I was ready to go then I could start first thing Monday - I’m here.
‘I only met Kenny (Jackett) briefly while I was at Spurs because I was playing out in the States, but I know his background from when he was at Millwall.
‘He’s a great guy from what I have seen and what everybody has said. It is going to be an honour to play under him.’