Walkes thankful to Pompey fans after injury

Anton Walkes is certain he is over his end-of-season injury frustration.

And the new boy has told how the support of the Fratton faithful throughout the summer convinced him to make the move to Pompey.

Walkes completed his protracted move to PO4 on Wednesday – with the deal being an ongoing story since the end of the season.

The 21-year-old impressed in his 12 appearances for Kenny Jackett's side before a hamstring injury curtailed his involvement at the end of the campaign.

The arrival from Spurs completed his rehab from that complaint at the Blues’ Roko base before returning to his parent club.

And Walkes is confident the problem, which undoubtedly impacted Pompey's play-off bid, is now in the past.

He said: ‘As an individual, you don’t like being injured. So it’s all about getting going again.

‘I've been pretty lucky with injuries. It’s good to be in an environment where people want to help you get back and are really supportive.

‘'The club gave me a great opportunity. I never knew what could have happened at the end of the season – with the potential to make the play-offs.

‘So it was important I gave something back and showed I appreciate them, so I stayed.

‘I was managed very well and I was lucky enough to recover well. Now I’m ready go again.’

Walkes has been touched by the amount of support afforded to him by Pompey fans since the end of the campaign.

There have been plenty of fans anticipating the versatile talent’s return, while wishing him well as he worked himself back to full fitness.

That has meant a lot to Walkes with the appreciation from support and the club itself making the permanent move a simple one to make.

He added: ‘It’s a great thing to have the support I've been given. It made it an easy decision to come back here – where I did well and there were a lot of people supporting me.

‘I felt I had to go somewhere and try to make a name for myself. I need do do my job and get the most out of it.

‘I keep saying this club is moving in the right direction and it’s great to be part of it. I received a few messages and I appreciate everything that comes my way.

‘These are the people who come out and show their support so I’m thankful. They didn’t forget about me and that's a great feeling. It motivates me.’

Now the challenge for Walkes is to nail down a first-team place.

That’s all with a view to helping Pompey gain promotion to the Championship.

Jackett’s men were eighth last season and Walkes feels there can be few complaints. Now he feels there are few excuses not to deliver.

Walkes said: ‘What happened last season was probably what should have happened. Even if it's hard to say.

‘So now is the time to push on and really make a name for ourselves. There are no excuses now and I’m someone who wants to make a good impression.’