Dean Keates believes Pompey didn’t ‘have to earn their goals’ in their victory over Walsall.

And the Saddlers boss admitted Morgan Ferrier’s push on Nathan Thompson to win the Blues a penalty when the game was goalless was unnecessary.

Omar Bogle celebrates after scoring Pompey's second goal

Kenny Jackett’s troops moved within four points of the League One automatic promotion places with a 3-2 win at the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday night.

Brett Pitman opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, before goals from Omar Bogle and Viv Solomon-Otabor either side of half-time put Pompey firmly in control.

Walsall did rally, with Jon Guthrie netting a double in the closing stages but the Blues held out to return to Fraton Park with all three points.

Keates felt the Saddlers could have clinched a draw on another day.

But he rued how his side conceded three goals so easily.

The Walsall boss told the Express & Star: ‘The endeavour, the work rate, it was all there and on another day we could have got a point.

‘I’m just disappointed with the goals we conceded. Portsmouth didn’t have to earn their goals.

‘We conceded three and they are from three mistakes.

‘Liam Roberts has picked the ball out of the net three times and he’s only had a couple of crosses to take.’

Thompson won Pompey the golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the first half.

Lee Brown’s cross found the right-back at the far post and he went to ground following a shove from Ferrier.

Pitman stepped up and confidently found the back of the net on his first start in 10 games for the Blues.

Asked if Ferrier’s foul was needless, Keates replied: ‘Yeah you’re right, it was.

‘I saw it and he’s made that decision in that split second. It’s cost us.

‘There wasn’t a lot between the two teams before that.’

