Omar Bogle will be included in Pompey’s match-day squad for the midweek trip to Walsall.

The on-loan Cardiff striker (hamstring) has been out of action since the goalless draw with Barnsley on February 23.

But after returning to training on Thursday, Kenny Jackett will call upon his services for the trip to the Banks’s Stadium.

The trip to the midlands comes too soon for January arrivals Bryn Morris (groin) and Andy Cannon (calf).

Injury has limited their impact at Fratton Park.

But both should be fit to face Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 23.

Walsall have doubts over midfielder Joe Edwards and winger Matt Jarvis for the game against Pompey.

Jarvis, a January loan signing from Norwich, missed Saturday’s win against Fleetwood with an ankle injury.

But the problem should not keep him out of action for that long.

Edwards – who recently returned from a year on the sidelines – came off on 81 minutes in the win over Fleetwood.

He suffered a minor knock but is expected to be fit enough to face the Blues.

Top scorer Andy Cook is suspended.