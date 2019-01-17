Pompey and Aston Villa fans have had their say on Andre Green’s return to the Villans.

The winger has had his time at Fratton Park cut short after the Championship outfit decided to recall him early from his season-long deal.

Andre Green celebrates scoring the winner against Norwich in the third round of the FA Cup Picture: Joe Pepler

The 22-year-old played 12 times for Kenny Jackett’s side, scoring five goals – including the FA Cup winners against Rochdale and Norwich respectively.

His last Blues appearance came in Saturday’s defeat to Blackpool, with Green substituted in the second half after starting in a number-10 role against the Tangerines.

The game represented his first league start since Shrewsbury’s visit to Fratton Park on September 8.

Now Villa fans are keen to see him kick-start his career back at his parent club, with Dean Smith’s side sitting mid-table in the Championship after a poor run of results.

Pompey fans, on the other hand, couldn’t see a way for him to break into their side on a regular basis.

Here’s what fans of both clubs have had to say...

Barrie Jenkins: Not really surprising considering he has been scoring albeit from the bench.

It’s a shame he wasn’t given more of a chance while he was here because there were games that he should have been utilised more.

On the debit side, that leaves us very short on options now.

Phil Roberts‏ @iamVilla: After the lack of effort from Bolasie and El Ghazi against Wigan, a bit of competition won’t cause any harm! Welcome back, @AndreGreen_

Cath Absolom: Really sad to see you leave, Andre!.

So thank you for everything you've done for our club over the last few months.

And a massive thank you for helping us get to the 3rd & 4th round of the FA Cup at Rochdale & Norwich!.

Good Luck & best wishes for the future, & hope everything goes well back at Villa, as we'll be watching your progress from afar.

Gavsmash‏ @GavinWragg: Good! Get the kid playing. Has bags of talent like most of our youth and they get passed over every time.

Do us proud Andre. The Villa faithful know your potential, it’s time to smash it!

Dawn Roberts: Sad as it is, he was never gonna dislodge Ronan.

Wish him all the best tho, now to give Louie a go.

Sam Lakin‏ @Slakin19: Great shout this is!!

Should never have gone in the first place do think with games can develop well into this league shown glimpses of quality still a lot to learn but still a young lad!

Antony Davies: Didn’t work in the middle last week and not good enough to dislodge RC or JL.

Is it worth putting an offer in for an impact sub? Like to see Cannon get a good chance now then.

Jason King‏ @JasonKing51: Yessssss. Smith will work wonders with him. So much potential in him.

John Osborne: He was massively improving our squad and our scoring chances.

Good luck at bench warming at Villa Park Andre.

@RobbieJJoynes: Not sure if he’ll play or how he will get on but I’m hoping for the best here.

Les Spall: This highlights the problem with the loan system, when clubs loan a player it is for that player to get experience by playing games and not to be just another squad member and of course this is always going to happen therefore I believe the loan system should be scraped.