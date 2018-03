Have your say

KENNY Jackett praised his Pompey side and said they could have scored more goals in their 2-0 win at Oldham.

A Brett Pitman double in the first half gave the Blues the victory.

Pompey's Kal Naismith in their League One match against Oldham today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jackett said: ‘We played really well and deserved our win.

‘In the second half we could have won by more.’