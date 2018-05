POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett said his side could have been out of sight in today’s game against Peterborough.

The Blues won 2-0 thanks to a Brett Pitman double in the first half.

Brett Pitman scored a double for Pompey today in their match against Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler.

Jackett said: ‘We could have been out of sight. We were two goals up and had many chances to go further ahead.’