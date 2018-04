Have your say

KENNY Jackett said his Pompey side dominated the ball in their 1-0 defeat at Bury this afternoon.

But the Blues boss admitted they did not have enough creatively.

Pompey's Brett Pitman in their defeat against Bury this afternoon. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘We had a lot of the ball and both halves of the game we were on top.

‘We had a good hold in the game but didn’t do enough creatively.’