POMPEY manager Kenny Jackett said his side needed to do better at set pieces in their League One defeat against Shrewsbury.

The Blues conceded in the first half and could not find the equaliser during the game at Fratton Park.

Pompey players after the Blues lost to Shrewsbury in their League One game. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jackett said: ‘We had some good chances but it is very difficult to score against Shrewsbury.

‘We just couldn’t get on the end of enough of the crosses into the box.’