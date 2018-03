Have your say

Kenny Jackett talks to the media following the 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Gillingham.

Second-half goals from Conor Wilkinson and Lee Martin (2) cancelled out Jamal Lowe's opener to ensure the Blues remain without a Fratton Park victory in 2018.

Brandon Haunstrup, Matt Clarke and Kal Naismith at the final whistle following today's defeat at the hands of Gillingham

