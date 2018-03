POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett said his side were the better team in their 1-0 victory at Walsall.

Gareth Evans scored the only goal of the game on 79 minutes to secure all three points for the Blues.

Kal Naismith shoots in Pompey's 1-0 win at Walsall. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jackett said: ‘It was quite a dominant performance by Pompey and we were the better team.

‘It was a great strike from Gareth, it was a decisive one. As soon as he struck it, it was in all the way.’