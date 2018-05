Have your say

POMPEY players celebrated the end of the season with their families at Fratton Park.

The Blues squad paraded around the pitch following their 2-0 win against Peterborough.

Pompey players celebrate the end of the season with their families. Picture: Joe Pepler

Brett Pitman scored twice in the first half to earn Kenny Jackett’s side all three points.

Fans stayed to clap the team who finished eighth in League One.