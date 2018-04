Have your say

KENNY Jackett praised the commitment of his Pompey side following a 0-0 draw at Plymouth.

The manager said the level of fitness in his players showed as they pushed on in the final minutes hoping to find a winning goal.

Jamal Lowe had a chance to score late for Pompey in their goalless draw at Plymouth. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jamal Lowe had a good chance and the Blues also hit the bar right at the end.