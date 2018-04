Have your say

POMPEY boss Kenny Jackett said he was proud of his players following their 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

The Blues came from behind three times to earn a point in this afternoon’s game.

Pompey drew 3-3 in their League One match at Rochdale. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Jackett said: ‘I felt Pompey worked hard at trying to stay in the game.

‘Rochdale played very well and gave us problems.

‘But I am pleased for the players and proud of them.’