Watch: Portsmouth boss’ verdict on loss to Oxford United Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up Pictures from Pompey's trip to Oxford United pomsport Watch Kenny Jackett’s verdict on Pompey’s defeat to Oxford United. The Blues fell to a 2-1 loss at the Kassam Stadium and their lead at the summit of League One was reduced to just a point. Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler How Portsmouth’s players rated in their defeat to Oxford United