WATCH: Portsmouth fans pay heartfelt tribute to ‘Pompey Pirate’

A minute-long applause filled Fratton Park this afternoon in tribute to a popular fan who passed away.

Well-known support Craig Bryden – known as Pompey pirate for his swashbuckling attire – died on Wednesday after a long battle with inoperable lung cancer.

An applause was held in the 58th minute of Pompey’s home game against Fleetwood today – the age at which Craig passed away – in tribute.

Craig often attended matches at Fratton Park in his pirate outfit to cheer on the Blues.

A picture of Craig with members of the Pompey squad was also shown on the stadium’s big screen.

Colin Farmery, from the club, previously told The News: ‘He was a special character. His courage and fortitude was inspirational. He was a lovely guy and I had a huge amount of time for him.

‘His spirit was something you couldn’t crush and fans really respected that about him.’

