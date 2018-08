Have your say

Ronan Curtis was the match-winner as Pompey beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was a fourth successive win for Kenny Jackett’s Blues, who remain joint-top of the League One table with Peterborough United.

Ronan Curtis is congratulated after netting the winner for Pompey at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s the hero of the hour discussing the latest victory and his flying start to life at Pompey.