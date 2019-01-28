Watford is ‘Jackett’s club’ but Portsmouth can’t overlook QPR replay

Have your say

Kenny Jackett will be taking on ‘his club’ if Pompey beat QPR.

But Joe Gallen is refusing to overlook the stiff challenge of beating Rangers next week, after the Blues were handed a potential fifth round tie with Watford.

The Hornets will visit Fratton Park if Steve McClaren’s side can be dispatched at Loftus Road after Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Jackett has a long association with Watford, making 337 appearances for the side between 1980 and 1990, before later coaching and managing them.

Assistant manager Gallen welcomed the prospect of a home tie, but knows there’s a lot of football to be played before gaining a tie with Javi Gracia’s side.

Gallen said: ‘It’s Kenny’s club, but there’s still a very tough game we have to win at QPR to get there.

‘If we do end beating QPR it’s a good draw because it’s a home draw.

‘We’ve always got a good chance at home on any given day.

‘If we manage to beat QPR - and that’s a big if - it’s another big game to look forward to.

‘It’s going to need a big performance at Loftus Road first though, let’s be honest.’

Pompey have generated in excess of £500,000 from their success in knockout competitions this season.

Victory over QPR would generate £180,000 in prize money, with that figure doubling if they claim Watford’s scalp.

There is also the added boost of a slice of the gate receipts from next week’s trip to west London.

‘The financial side has been good for us.

‘There’s the prize money and the gate split is pretty even in the FA Cup.

‘It’s been good to us and that money will be a help to us.

‘A cup run keeps the funds topped up - and that’s pretty important to us.’