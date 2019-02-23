Have your say

Pompey fans have lamented striker Omar Bogle’s penalty miss after the Blues drew 0-0 at home to Barnsley today.

The on-loan striker's error from 12 yards proved costly as Kenny Jackett’s side were unable to close the gap on the second-placed Tykes.

What did you make of today's performance? Picture: Sean Ryan

Here’s what the Fratton faithful made of today’s performance:

Ron Johnson

Poor penalty, tried to place it unlike Evans who smashes them in.

Ryan Lewis

Burgess, Close and Naylor were class today. Curtis back on it.

Bogle was good but his head went after the pen. Viv was okay but should’ve tracked back more.

Barrie Jenkins

Poor penalty really, that was our best chance except for other in first half, should have lifted over the keeper

Carl Allen

I actually enjoyed that game today, played some good football.

The midfield held their own, Naylor was superb in my opinion, Morris is getting better with games.

Shame about the pen miss from Bogle though.

Josh Anders

Jackett was laughing and smiling again! Tactically deluded.

David Harman

Can’t help but feel we should have won being the better team on the day but still… at least Barnsley never gained points on us – if we play like that Tuesday night we’ll be fine.

Robin Fisher

That was definitely better and I would think Barnsley would be much the happier of the two sides.

Quite simply we should have won with the few clear cut chances that were created and topped by the penalty miss.

For me it was neck and neck between Burgess and Naylor for man of the match.

Rick Englefield

What’s going on at Fratton Park – we can't buy a win at the moment.