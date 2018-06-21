What are Pompey's key League One dates?

Have your say

Pompey’s League One season kicks off against newly-promoted Luton at Fratton Park.

Yet three of the Blues’ opening five matches are away from home as today’s fixture release reflects a tricky start to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Hatters, who have former Pompey boss Paul Hart as assistant manager, travel to the south coast for the season’s opener on Saturday, August 4.

Kenny Jackett’s men then head to Blackpool on Saturday, August 11 for the first away fixture.

That is followed by Oxford United at Fratton Park (August 18) and then trips to Bristol Rovers (Tuesday, August 21) and Doncaster (August 25).

Further into the campaign there's a Boxing Day journey to Gillingham, while New Year’s Day stages the visit of AFC Wimbledon to Fratton Park.

Meanwhile, a home clash with Accrington Stanley wraps up the League One season on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Other fixtures sure to interest Blues followers include the visit to Sunderland on April 27, with the former Premier League foes scheduled at Fratton Park on December 22.

There is a Fratton reunion booked in for League Two title-winning skipper Michael Doyle on Bank Holiday Monday, April 22, when the midfielder returns with Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Plymouth come to the south coast on September 1, with the reverse fixture taking place on February 9.

In addition, there are five Tuesday night fixtures so far allocated throughout the season.

They are Bristol Rovers away (August 21), Coventry away (October 2), Burton home (October 23), Walsall home (November 27) and Walsall away (March 12).

For a full list of Pompey's 2018-19 fixtures visit here