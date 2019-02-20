Pompey’s automatic promotion aspirations continue to ebb away from them.

The Blues’ winless streak was extended to seven League One games after being held to a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers last night.

Christian Burgess dejected after Pompey's draw with Bristol Rover. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South.

Kenny Jackett’s side mustered just four shots on goal at Fratton Park and deliver another underwhelming performance.

To make matters worse, Sunderland leapfrogged Pompey into third spot.

With 13 games remaining, the Blues must swiftly turn around their form if they’re to reach the Championship this season.

Here’s how members of the Fratton faithful reacted to the stalemate against the Gas on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Liam Broderick

Judge the manager at the end of the season... It will all end well, get behind the manager and the team. We are still in the mix!

Shaun Anderson

Keep up the good work Kenny, we came from rock bottom to where we are now, your an absolute treasure to our club, keep it it up !!!

Patrick Whittle

I felt we were mostly too slow on the ball and the wide players were not exploited enough

Andy Stubbington

Mr Jackett what’s your beef with Pitman... when he plays we win and the players know that so why can’t you see it?

Stephen Sackett

Come on I am gutted but stay behind the boys

John Stokes

Couldn't beat a team fighting relegation......not good enough

Barrie Jenkins

Spoke to my brother who is a BR supporter and the feeling amongst them is that we are probably the worst team they have played this season and they are gutted they didn’t win and win comfortably.

Mike Lin Dopp

Fifth from bottom rovers 8 shots at goal Pompey 4 shots at goal what does that tell you about playing 1 up front Mr Jackett

Rob Emery

Make some changes, they're getting complacent, if Pitman can't make the team there is something seriously wrong