What the fans said about Fleetwood 2 Portsmouth 5

Pompey fan can certainly see out 2018 with smiles on their faces after the Blues ended the year with a 5-2 battering of the Cod Army.

It was the perfect response after the Boxing Day defeat Gillingham, with the win in the north-west putting Kenny Jackett's team three points clear at the top of League One.

Here's what Pompey fans had to say about the victory at www.portsmouth.co.uk and on the Portsmouth FC - The News Facebook page.

Robin Fisher: You all should know that this victory was down to me, I am the hero today. That was because I decided not to listen to the radio or follow the game on any of the live links. It always seems so tense listening to the radio and it seems like we always let in a goal when I follow games on the Sky or News live links. So to avoid these setbacks I came up with a new tactic, find something else to do. So simple but so effective. I actually turned the radio on just as we were scoring our 5th goal. So, therefore, my change of tactics got us this result today and we could not have beaten a nicer man in Joey Barton.

Peter Walsh: Shut Barton up...! Well done lads - a great comeback and a much-needed boost to our confidence - both players and fans!! Play Up Pompey !!

Bob Ford: Well done boys. PUPPPU.

Ron Johnson: Nice to stuff a Joey Barton team.

Carl Kemish: Kenny and Joe taking us up.

