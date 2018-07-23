What we learnt from Pompey’s 2-0 win over Swindon

Have your say

Chief sports writer Neil Allen looks at what we learnt from the test posed by Swindon in Saturday’s 2-0 win at the County Ground.

Remember Oli?

Anton Walkes takes a pop at goal against Swindon

The future of Conor Chaplin and interest in Mo Eisa has recently dominated as Kenny Jackett fine-tunes his striking options.

However, Swindon provided an opportunity for Oli Hawkins to deliver a timely reminder of his goal-scoring capabilities.

Handed his first pre-season start, with Chaplin operating behind, the towering striker opened the scoring on 58 minutes in the 2-0 win.

Despite it arriving in a friendly scenario, the goal represented his first since netting in the league at Fleetwood in February.

Hawkins could have scored several more against the Robins too, in particular wasting a free header in the first half when he should have done better.

Yet he remained a handful throughout, revelling in the ammunition provided by Lee Brown and Jamal Lowe.

Walkes right back in

Following his permanent return from Spurs, Anton Walkes was handed an instant outing on Saturday.

Jackett threw the 21-year-old straight into his side, lining-up alongside Tom Naylor in the two midfield spots within a 4-2-3-1.

Although having trained with Spurs pre-season, it represented a first opportunity to be pitched into a friendly during the build up of match minutes.

Walkes understandably looked a little rusty, yet remained mobile, combative and willing to influence his side.

His outing was scheduled to last 45 minutes – and that is the duration he served, before replaced by Danny Rose at the interval.

It was long enough for Jackett to assess where Walkes is during the pre-season programme.

Matty Taylor is still super

A man who remains loved by the Fratton faithful, there was even a rendition of ‘Super Matty Taylor' from visiting fans on six minutes.

Nowadays aged 36 and Swindon’s captain, from left-back he produced an impressive display.

Taylor’s delivery from the left and through dead balls was superb throughout, particularly in the first half.

The ability has not dulled with age.

