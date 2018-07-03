What we learnt from Pompey’s friendly win over Cork

Pompey kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 victory over Cork City on Monday night. Will Rooney looks back at the key talking points from the win at Turner’s Cross...

Chaplin’s prowess

Pompey striker Conor Chaplin

As goalscorers go, there can't be many as natural in League One as Conor Chaplin. And he displayed all of his prowess against Cork with a fine double.

Chaplin started the move and finished it off for his first, coolly lifting the ball over Cork keeper Peter Cherrie.

His second was another fine finish, another glimpse of the prowess in the final third he possesses. Despite the area being crowded, Chaplin cleverly created a yard of space for himself before into the left-hand corner of the net from 25 yards.

With Kenny Jackett placing doubt over the Worthing talent's future earlier this summer, it was a statement from the diminutive figure that he's still a serious striking option.

Rose has mental aspect in hand

Danny Rose donned the star & crescent for the first time in more than seven months after recovering from his broken leg.

It's one thing physically getting over a significant injury but there is also the mental aspect which must be negotiated. And Rose displayed his leg break hasn't affected him in the slightest.

Midway through the first half, the ball was bouncing between the Bristol-born talent and a Cork midfielder. However, Rose came out on top of the full-blooded challenge and that bodes well for next term.

Craig clutches No1 spot

Kenny Jackett stated he knew who is first-choice goalkeeper was before a ball was kicked last week.

Judging by his starting XI in the 4-1 win over Cork City, Craig MacGillivray has been handed that mantle.

With the Pompey boss fielding two completely different line-ups in each half, it was those who featured before the break who were the strongest.

In between the posts was MacGillivray, who has seemingly dislodged Luke McGee from his previous responsibilities.

The former Shrewsbury keeper wasn't tested a great deal but it indicates he’s been brought in to serve as Jackett’s No1 in League One.