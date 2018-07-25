What we learnt from Pompey’s victory over Bognor

Sports writer Will Rooney looks back on what we learnt from Pompey’s 5-1 friendly victory over Bognor on Tuesday night at Nyewood Lane.

MAY’S ATTACKING PROWESS

For the majority of his 18 matches last season, Adam May featured in a holding-midfield role. However, he was given more of a licence to roam forward against the Rocks and highlighted the attacking prowess he possesses.

As soon as Bradley Lethbirdge picked up a loose ball on six minutes, May burst forward. He overlapped his team-mate before angling a calm finish into the far corner.

For his second, May broke into the area again and followed up his first saved attempt by emphatically powering home the rebound.

And the 20-year-old’s strike to take home the match ball was the pick of the bunch. Despite bodies around him after a scramble from a set-piece, he fired his shot home on the swivel, leaving home keeper Giordano Zabotti rooted to his spot.

It was a fine performance from May overall and certainly made a statement to the Pompey staff watching.

McGEE’S UP FOR THE FIGHT

Despite playing 50 matches last term, Luke McGee finds himself as Pompey’s No2 keeper currently following the arrival of Craig MacGillivray.

Yet the ex-Tottenham man’s display against Bognor suggests he’s ready to push his rival all of the way.

There wasn’t much he could do about Jimmy Muitt’s equaliser after the Rocks marksman was left in space.

But he kept out Tommy Scutt down to his left to keep the scores level while he also stayed focused to thwart two other decent stops when the game was already wrapped up. It’s unlikely a display against non-league Bognor will be enough to win his first-team spot back but he’s certainly keeping MacGillivray on his toes.

SMITH SHOULD SHINE

Dan Smith last night sealed his loan switch to Nyewood Lane after full-time.

And he should thrive playing for Jack Pearce’s troops.

The third-year scholar scored a sublime goal in the 84th minute, spinning sharply before firing into the top corner from an acute angle.