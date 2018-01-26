What would Pompey win over Shrewsbury mean?

Have your say

Pompey can close the gap on the play-off places with victory against Shrewsbury tomorrow.

But they’ll remain on the outside looking in, despite no game for sixth-placed Rotherham – who currently have 47 points – this weekend.

At present, five points separate the ninth-placed Blues (42) and the Millers, who occupy the final League One play-off spot.

So victory against third-placed Shrewsbury (55), who could climb into the top two with a win at Fratton Park, would still leave Kenny Jackett’s side short of the points tally to regain their position in the top six.

At the most, Pompey can only climb one place in the table if they secure a 10th home league win of the season.

They can leapfrog eighth-placed Peterborough (53), who are in FA Cup fourth-round action against Leicester.

That would provide a psychological boost to their play-off ambitions, with the Posh still to visit Fratton Park.

But Charlton can still deliver a blow when they travel to 17th-placed Blackpool.

The Addicks sit seventh on 46 points and can move above Rotherham if they extend their current unbeaten league form to four matches.

And the statistics show they why might just do that with the Tangerines’ last League One home win dating back to October 17’s 2-1 victory against Bury.

They also have only one win in their past 12 league fixtures.

Pompey will also be keeping an eye on fifth-placed Bradford (48) against Wimbledon (31), who sit 19th.

Victory could see the Bantoms cement their place in the top six – but Stuart McCall’s side are on a losing streak, having lost three in a row.

Scunthorpe’s trip to Southend will also be of interest to Jackett & Co.

The Iron sit fourth on 51 points and travel to a Southend side (31) who have lost seven of their past eight games.

However, just like Pompey, Graham Alexander’s outfit have went off the boil a bit in 2018, while the Shrimpers, who are 20th in the standings, could be buoyed by this week’s appointment of Chris Powell as their new manager.

The Blues will also be keeping an eye on those sides immediately below them in the table.

Oxford (38) sit 10th in the table – but are not in action this weekend due to leaders Wigan’s involvement in the FA Cup.

However, both Doncaster (37 points and 11th) and Bristol Rovers (36 and 14th) will be keen to close the gap when they meet at the Keepmoat Stadium.

And the same will apply to Gillingham and Fleetwood when they go head-to-head at Priestfield.

The Gills sit 12th on 37 points, with the Cod Army 13th on 36.

In this weekend’s other League One games, second-placed Blackburn (55) host Northampton (32), who are 18th.

Oldham, who are 22nd in the table with 29 points hosts 15th-placed Plymouth (35).