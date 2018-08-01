What you need to know about reported Portsmouth target Richie Towell 

POMPEY are reportedly tracking midfielder Richie Towell.

According to the Sheffield Star, Kenny Jackett is keen to bring the Brighton man to Fratton Park on loan.

Richie Towell. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Images

However, the Blues face stiff competition from Championship outfit Rotherham United – the club he spent last season at.

But who exactly is Towell? Here's all you need to know about him...

Richie Towell started his career with Crumlin United in his native Dublin.

In 2007, he earned a move to Celtic and graduated through the club's academy.

Towell made a solitary appearance for the Scottish Premiership side in their 2-2 draw against Inverness in November 2010.

He replaced Jos Hooiveld in the 57th minute and provided an assist for Paddy McCourt.

The midfielder then joined Hibernian on loan a month later for the remainder of the campaign.

Towell made 16 appearances at Easter Road and after impressing manager Colin Calderwood, he rejoined Hibs on loan for the 2011-12 season.

The Dubliner made a decent start during his second spell but following Calderwood's sacking, he found game-time difficult to come by under new boss Pat Fenlon. That campaign, Towell featured 16 times and scored once.

Towell departed Celtic in December 2012 and returned to his homeland to move to Dundalk.

He was a key man for the Lilywhites and helped them clinch successive League of Ireland titles in 2014 and 2015.

Having netted 25 goals from midfield in the 2015 season, Towell earned a switch to Brighton in the November.

He made his debut for the Seagulls the following January against Hull and registered his first goal in a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient in the Checkatrade Trophy in November 2016.

Following Brighton's promotion to the Premier League in May 2017, Towell signed a new deal to keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2019.

However, he was sent out on loan to League One side Rotherham last term.

Towell proved a hit for Paul Warne's side as the Millers clinched an immediate return to the Championship.

He made 46 appearances, registering six times and featured in the 2-1 play-off final victory over Shrewsbury at Wembley.

Towell has also been capped at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level for the Republic of Ireland but has yet to win a senior cap.