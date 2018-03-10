Whatmough back for much-changed Pompey

Have your say

Jack Whatmough returns to a much-altered Pompey side against Gillingham this afternoon.

The defender last featured against Rotherham in September, when he damaged knee ligaments.

However, he is back in today's side at Fratton Park - albeit in a central midfield role.

Whatmough replaces Adam May, one of four alterations to the team which lost against Blackpool in an abject performance.

In Kenny Jackett's reshuffle, Sylvain Deslandes has been granted his home debut, with left-back Dion Dohonue pushing up onto the left flank.

Kal Naismith starts in attack, with Conor Ronan serving as the number 10, replacing the recently unveiled twin strikeforce of Oli Hawkins and Conor Chaplin.

Instead, Chaplin joins Matty Kennedy and May on the bench, with Hawkins not named in the squad.

Pompey: McGee, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Deslandes, Close, Whatmough, Lowe, Ronan, Donohue, Naismith.

Subs; Bass, Widdrington, May, Smith, Chaplin, Kennedy, Haunstrup.