Whatmough can’t take joy from Pompey comeback

JACK WHATMOUGH admitted the pain of defeat soured his big comeback.

The Pompey defender put six months of injury frustration behind him with a return against Gillingham.

Jack Whatmough in action against Gillingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Gosport talent showed he’s over his knee injury on his appearance in the Blues’ defensive back three.

But Whatmough admitted the over-riding emotion was angst at Kenny Jackett’s side falling to another disappointing home loss.

The 3-1 defeat continues Pompey’s winless 2018 at Fratton Park, with supporters venting their feelings with boos on the final whistle.

Whatmough explained the result put the spoilers on him coming back into the first-team picture.

He said: ‘I’ve got the emotion of coming back and I’ve got the emotion of not winning a game.

‘I think the emotion of not winning a game is the more powerful one afterwards.

‘I’ve played for the club for my whole life and winning for this club is a big thing.

‘Losing for this club kills – so that is the overriding emotion I’m feeling.’

After working so diligently to fight his way back to fitness, Whatmough is hoping he can reflect more positively on his achievement in the coming days.

He said: ‘It is a big occasion for me, my family and the people who’ve helped me out.

‘I should take the positives out of it and once I have got the loss out of my head I might do that.

‘I might think I’ve worked hard for six months to get back to that.

‘I felt good out there and it’s a credit to myself, the fitness staff and everyone who’s supported me.

‘I’ve put some hard work in so it should be a rewarding day, but it doesn’t quite feel like that at the moment.’

– JORDAN CROSS