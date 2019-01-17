Whatmough keen to celebrate new Portsmouth deal with promotion to Championship

Jack Whatmough immediately set his sights on the Championship after penning a new deal at Pompey.

The Blues central defender, whose contract was up at the end of the season, has committed himself to Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

Jack Whatmough, left, with Craig MacGillivray Picture: Joe Pepler

The new terms are just reward for the 22-year-old who has been a key player in Pompey’s pursuit of the League One title.

Kenny Jackett’s side currently sit top of the table – four points clear of nearest rivals Luton.

And Whatmough hopes the best way to celebrate committing his long-term future to the club is by achieving promotion to the Championship at the end of this term.

Speaking on the club website, he said: ‘I’m delighted to be here for another two-and-a-half years. This is a good squad to be a part of and I’m looking forward to the future.

‘From the minute I signed here as a 12-year-old, I’ve always felt wanted. There’s never been any question about the club’s loyalty to me or from me to them.

‘I’ve had setbacks in my career with injuries, but I’m enjoying my football now and don’t really want to look back.

‘You only get rewarded with a contract if you’re doing your job, so now I want to stay in the team and keep performing well.

‘I want to be playing as high as I possibly can – and hopefully that will be in the Championship next season.’

On Tuesday, goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray signed a one-year extension that will keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.