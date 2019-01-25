The FA Cup has already bestowed upon Jack Whatmough his favourite Pompey match.

Now the 22-year-old is eyeing creating more life-long memories by toppling another Championship side.

Jack Whatmough celebrates the FA Cup win at Norwich alongside Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men host QPR on Saturday in a sell-out Fratton Park encounter.

The previous round produced an upset, with the League One table-toppers eliminating a Norwich side targeting Premier League football next term.

Andre Green’s stoppage-time winner earned dramatic Pompey progress – and created Whatmough’s prized footballing moment.

During the central defender’s 93 Blues appearances so far, Norwich ranks above last season’s Wigan home win and his November 2013 debut against Southend.

And he wants more.

Whatmough said: ‘When that Carrow Road winner went in, I don't think I have felt that feeling in football before. It was really special.

‘Probably Norwich and Wigan at home are the most special ones for me in my career.

‘It feels like a blur now, a connection with the fans when they were happy. They had made that massive journey, while we put in everything we possibly could on the pitch, blocking on the line.

‘I would class that as an ugly win, they are the games you have to win to go far and earn trophies – and that is exactly what we’re going to have to do on Saturday, just be ugly and defend for our lives.

‘With Norwich it was the situation of them being so high up in the Championship, with us a League One side.

‘If you look at it, that wasn’t their full-strength team, we know that, but by the end of the game it probably was! And we gave a massive account of ourselves.

‘Andy Moon’s commentary was even better when watching the goal back with the Titanic music!

‘That’s probably the loudest I have heard the fans at an away game and, as players, it meant a lot to us, the coach journey home was enjoyable as well.

‘All those things have to be taken into account, it shows how much it meant to everyone, players, fans and commentators!’

Steve McClaren’s QPR are presently 14th in the Championship.

However, they defeated league leaders Leeds in the previous round to earn a date with Fratton Park.

Whatmough added: ‘Saturday is going to be a massive test and it’s going to be difficult, but we are all ready for it.

‘No doubt the threat will be exactly the same as Norwich. When you play Championship teams it’s a passing game, they are athletic, they are strong, but that’s where you’ve got to come to the test and show you can match them.

‘I’m sure all of us will do that.’