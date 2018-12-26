Whatmough: Portsmouth paid for failure to take chances

Have your say

Jack Whatmough knows lack of a cutting edge was to blame for Pompey’s first away defeat.

The Blues failed to make the most of their chances as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Priestfield against Gillingham.

Kenny Jackett’s men had 20 shots on goal, with just five of those on target as the hosts inflicted a second defeat of the season on their opponents.

Whatmough said: ‘It felt similar to the first game.

‘We could’ve have still been there now and not score.

‘But credit to Gillingham they’ve done the double over us.

‘We had the chances but weren’t clinical enough.’